PML-N announces to contest elections in alliance with JKT group

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) announced to contest the upcoming elections with the Jahangir Tareen (JKT) group—a association of deserters of PTI comprising former lawmakers and ministers.

This was announced by Ata Tarar—spokesperson of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

He was talking to media person on Thursday.

He saluted the ‘PTI quitters’ and lauded their stance for standing firmly with the state of Pakistan instead of vandals who torched down the sensitive installation and attacked the state buildings.

Tarar said only five people left PMLN.

He hinted to adjust former lawmakers of PTI into PMLN as per the space available with the PMLN.

PM spokesperson said PMLN has ideal relation with the JKT and both will contest elections together in alliance.

Former confidant Jahangir Khan Tareen is expected to announce a new political party amid the changing political landscape. A large number of electable who left PTI and announced to quit politics after May 9 riots, are expected to join JKT political party.