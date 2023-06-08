Watch Live
Pakistan » Sindh

Pakistan Railways to launch massive crackdown on encroachers in Karachi

22 locations have been identified in Karachi Division where illegal buildings have been established
Moonis Ahmed Jun 08, 2023
<p>Representational image</p>

Representational image

The Karachi division of Pakistan Railways has announced that an anti-encroachment operation will soon be initiated to tackle the issue of illegal construction.

According to Mohammed Nasir Khalili, the DSP railway, 22 locations have been identified in Karachi Division where illegal structures such as petrol pumps, houses, factories, tenements, and other buildings have been established.

Despite several notices, the mafia responsible for these encroachments has not vacated the land, even though many areas including city stations, Gulshan Iqbal, and Gulistan Johar are inhabited around the Karachi Circular Railway (KCR) line.

Sources indicate that the grand operation will involve the assistance of the police, rangers, and district administration. Additionally, Nasir Khalili has been specially assigned to the Karachi division for this operation.

