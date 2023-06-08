Irfan Qadir claims breakthrough in Al Qadir Trust case against ex-PM

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Accountability Irfan Qadir claimed that government have got a breakthrough in some cases including Al Qadir Trust alleged corruption case.

Irfan Qadir was addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday. He vowed no one was a sacred cow in terms of accountability.

SAMP on accountability said cases of superior judges would go to the Supreme Judicial Council (SJC).

He asked judges to appear before the audio leaks commission case—where fellow judges were members of the judicial commission.

Irfan Qadir pointed out that the Supreme Court judges stopped the proceedings of the Judicial Commission and alleged that like-minded judges formed their own bench and stopped the working of the audio leaks commission.

He alleged that a few judges of the Supreme Court are not even following the decisions of the Parliament.

He claimed that 190 million pounds were brought to Pakistan that they belonged to the state, but that money went to an individual.

SAPM Irfan Qadir said he did see any such evidence about retired general Faiz Hameed.

“If something like this happens, I don’t think that NAB will oversee it,” he added.