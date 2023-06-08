“Tides are changing”: World Oceans Day being observed today

World Ocean Day is being celebrated across the world including Pakistan, in a bid to highlight the importance of our oceans and the urgent need for collective action to protect and preserve them.

This year, the theme of the day is “Planet Ocean: Tides are Changing”, aimed at protecting oceans and taking steps to maintain the balance of ecosystems.

Pakistan Navy has re-vowed its commitment to prevent and redress the damages to the oceans.

In a message on the occasion of World Oceans Day being observed today, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi underscored the need to find new and innovative solutions to deal with the increasing threats to the oceans.

“Pakistan Navy is playing all out role in promoting safe and sustainable use of marine resources,” he said.

The ocean covers over 70% of the Earth’s surface and plays a vital role in regulating climate, providing oxygen, and supporting an incredible array of biodiversity. It serves as a major source of food and livelihood for millions of people around the world, as well as being a critical component of transportation, trade, and recreation.

The day serves as a catalyst for action, raising awareness about the critical state of our oceans and inspiring people to make a positive impact.

World Ocean Day is not just a one-day event; it marks the beginning of a long-term commitment to protect our oceans.

It serves as a reminder that every action, no matter how small, can make a difference. Whether it is organizing beach cleanups, supporting marine research and conservation projects, or advocating for stricter regulations, individuals can contribute to the collective effort to ensure the health and vitality of our oceans for generations to come.

History

The idea for World Ocean Day originated in 1992 at the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, where the concept of a global observance dedicated to the oceans was proposed. However, it was not until 2002 that the United Nations officially designated June 8 as ‘World Ocean Day’.

Significance

World Ocean Day plays a crucial role in raising awareness about the significance of oceans and their role in our daily lives.

The day also highlights the importance of integrating ocean conservation into sustainable development agendas and encourages the implementation of policies that balance human needs with the preservation of marine ecosystems.