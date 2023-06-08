Toshakhana case: IHC extends restraining order for action against Imran till June 14

The Islamabad High Court has extended its order to stay the proceedings against former prime minister Imran Khan in the Toshakhana criminal case till June 14.

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

The PTI chairman’s lawyer Khawaja Haris requested for an adjournment in the proceedings till next week.

The election commission’s lawyer Amjad Pervaiz did not raise an objection, and adopted the stance that if time is being sought then they have no objection to it.

The court has restrained the trial court from proceeding into the matter. It should withdraw its order restraining the trial court from proceeding against Imran Khan.

It can prevent the trial court from issuing a final judgment by withdrawing the stay order, the ECP’s lawyer remarked.

The election commission’s lawyer said that six months have passed in the case and still no action has been taken.

The trial court should be allowed to proceed with the case.

Amjad Pervaiz said the case was against a former chief executive.

The IHC chief justice told the counsel to argue only on the legal aspects.

The court adjourned the hearing till June 14 on the request of the PTI chairman’s lawyer.

On the other hand, the district and sessions court also adjourned the hearing in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan till June 14, in light of the order of the IHC.

Additional Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar conducted the case proceedings.