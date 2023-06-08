SC announces verdict on President Alvi disqualification plea

The Supreme Court Register raised objections on the plea of a citizen for the disqualification of President Arif Alvi.

The registrar of the apex court objected that the name of the lawyer who wrote the petition has not been disclosed, nor the plaintiff contact the relevant forum while he did not give reasons for not contacting.

“The points raised regarding the use of Article 184/3 are not satisfactory,” the registrar objected.

The petition did not mention the question of public interest and fundamental rights

The registrar said under Article 248, the president cannot be made a party.