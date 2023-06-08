Khadijah, other PTI women activists sent to jail on judicial remand

PTI activist and fashion designer Khadijah Shah, as well as other detained women supporters of the party, were presented before the Anti-Terrorism Court of Lahore on Thursday morning.

The suspects arrested the in the case of vandalism and arson at the Lahore Corps Commander House were brought to the anti-terrorism court after the completion of their physical remand.

The ATC sent the detained suspects to jail on judicial remand.

The court rejected the police’s request for further physical remand.

During the physical remand, a wooden club was recovered from Khadijah Shah and Sanam Javed, claimed the public prosecutor, adding the two women used petrol bombs.

The judge remarked that the prosecutor had not mentioned the petrol bomb during the physical remand previously, and was now adding it.

Khadijah Shah and other women were produced before the court after their five-day physical remand expired.

On the other hand, PTI leader Dr Yasmin Rashid was also produced in the anti-terrorism court in a case of delivering controversial speeches by blocking the Sherpao Bridge in Lahore.

Dr Yasmin Rashid was brought before the court after her judicial remand expired.