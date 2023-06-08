Al Qadir Trust case: NAB summons Imran today, Bushra bibi on June 13

The National Accountability Bureau has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan on Thursday (today at 11am.

The anti-graft watchdog also summoned Imran Khan spouse Buhsra bibi in the Al-Qadir Trust case on June 13 in its Rawalpindi office.

Bushra bibi has been summoned to the NAB Rawalpindi office along with case record and other relevant documents as NAB authorities asked her to appear before a combined investigation team of the bureau.

NAB served a new notice to Bushra bibi on Wednesday.

Earlier, the accountability court of Islamabad had issued its written verdict in the case of approval of interim bail of PTI Chairman Imran Khan in the Al-Qadir Trust case. Accountability Court Judge Muhammad Bashir issued the one-page decision.

The PTI chairman’s bail was approved till June 19 in exchange for bail bonds of Rs500,000, it further says.

Read More: Irfan Qadir stresses ‘zero tolerance’ towards embezzling nation’s money

Earlier, Special Assistant to prime minister Irfan Qadir on Wednesday reacting to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) supremo Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi’s involvement in a 190 million pounds scandal said zero tolerance towards those who have illicitly looted the country’s resources.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad, Mr Qadir highlighting the severity of the situation described the Al-Qadir Trust case as a rare example of grand corruption in history, estimating the amount involved to be around 70 billion rupees according to the latest calculations.

Read More: Al-Qadir Trust case: Written verdict issued in approval of Imran’s interim bail