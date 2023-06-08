Doctor’s negligence leads to bizarre operation swap

In major medical mishap, a doctor’s extreme negligence at a private hospital left patients receiving incorrect operations as a patient who arrived for leg operation ended up receiving a gallstone operation; while another woman seeking gallstone removal underwent a unintended leg operation instead.

The mix-up occurred due to similar names of both patients at Ghulam Mohammad hospital, Faisalabad.

A woman arrived at the hospital with the hope of receiving treatment for her gallstone condition. Unfortunately, the medical staff mistakenly performed a leg operation on her.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, it has been reported that the patient’s address mysteriously vanished from her records, further compounding the confusion and distress.

Reportedly, the woman regained consciousness during the operation and realized the mistake that was being made, and alerted the medical staff immediately.

However, instead of acknowledging the patient’s concerns, the doctor in charge arrogantly dismissed her apprehensions, asserting his superior knowledge and experience, stating, “I know what I am doing”.

Upon receiving information about the incident, the hospital administration acted swiftly to address the issue. The doctor responsible for the surgical roulette was immediately suspended pending a thorough investigation.

Expressing their deep distress and seeking justice, the victims and their families have called upon the Punjab Health Minister to intervene and take notice of the situation, and demanded a thorough investigation.

As of now, the Punjab Health Minister’s office has not issued an official statement regarding the incident. However, the health department has registered a case against the doctor in question.