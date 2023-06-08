Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 8th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 8th June 2023 Jun 08, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 10AM | SAMAA TV | 8th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Military top brass vows to tighten noose around May 9 instigators Al Qadir Trust case: NAB summons Imran today, Bushra bibi on June 13 Cyclone in Arabian Sea intensifies, reported at 1,200km from Karachi Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular US dollar soars against PKR in open market Fashion industry mourns the loss of Aliya Nazir, the half of Nickie Nina duo Mark your calendars: How many holidays on Eid-ul-Adha?