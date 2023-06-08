Cyclone in Arabian Sea intensifies, reported at 1,200km from Karachi

The storm raging in the Arabian Sea has reportedly intensified, as Cyclone Biparjoy heads north, the Meteorological Department reported.

It said the Very Severe Cyclonic Storm is located at a distance of 1,200 kilometers from the coast of Karachi. It has tracked further north-northwestward during the past 12 hours.

Sardar Sarfraz from the Met Department said they were monitoring the storm.

“At present, there is no threat to the coastal belt of Karachi and Balochistan from the storm,” he insisted.

Due to favorable environmental conditions, the Met Office says, the system is likely to intensify further and keep moving in the northwest direction.

The intensity of heat remains intact in Karachi, and the forecast is partly cloudy, the Met Department reported.

It further said the weather in the port city will remain hot and humid today, and cloudy.

The minimum temperature recorded in the city today was 29 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature is expected to be 34 to 37 degrees.

The Met Office says the humidity level in the air is likely to be between 60% to 70%. And due to the high humidity, the intensity of the heat will be felt more.