Massive raid at Multan international Airport

An Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) authorities on Thursday conducted a massive raid and seized 986 grams of hashish from a passenger’s bag at Multan international Airport.

“The accused, a resident of North Waziristan, was leaving for Dubai,” ANF spokesperson said.

The ANF spokesperson said that in another raid the drug smuggling from Britain to Pakistan was foiled.

The authorities recovered 50 grams of drugs from a parcel in a private courier office in Rawalpindi that was meant to send to Jhelum. The drugs were hiding it in the bags.