PTI Youth Wing leader arrested in Lahore for vandalism at Jinnah House

Another individual has been apprehended in Lahore, bringing to the forefront the suspected participation of PTI leaders in the meticulously planned acts of vandalism and arson at Jinnah House, Lahore.

The arrested individual has been identified as Hashir Khan Durrani, who previously held the position of PTI information secretary within the Lahore Youth Wing.

Read here: Jahangir Tareen blames PTI for ‘May 9 vandalism’ of Jinnah house

During interrogation, Hashir Khan Durrani confessed that following the arrest of Imran Khan, a devious plot was devised to carry out an attack on the Corps Commander House, with Zaman Park being the chosen location for its execution.

It has been disclosed that the planning of this assault involved prominent PTI figures, namely Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Mian Mehmood-ul-Rashid, and Sheikh Imtiaz.

Read more: Audio leaks: Yasmin Rashid incited PTI activists to attack Corps Commander House

This brazen attack, according to the confession, can be seen as a manifestation of the narrative that Imran Khan had instilled in our minds, fostering resentment and animosity towards the army.

Further investigations are underway to uncover more details surrounding the alleged involvement of PTI leaders in these criminal activities, ensuring that justice is served and the truth is brought to light.