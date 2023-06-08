Two cops martyred in Swat firing incident

Two police officers embraced martyrdom while another passerby injured in a firing incident occurred in Swat.

The incident occurred near firing on police personnel near vegetable market in Mingora.

The dead bodies and injured person shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has apprehended Ghulam Nabi, a notorious member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in the Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi.