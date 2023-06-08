Watch Live
Pakistan

Two cops martyred in Swat firing incident

Dead bodies and injured person shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital
Shahab-ud-Din Jun 08, 2023
Two police officers embraced martyrdom while another passerby injured in a firing incident occurred in Swat.

The incident occurred near firing on police personnel near vegetable market in Mingora.

The dead bodies and injured person shifted to Saidu Sharif Hospital.

Earlier in the day, the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has apprehended Ghulam Nabi, a notorious member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in the Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi.

Swat

