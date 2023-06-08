TTP member arrested in Karachi for fundraising via social media

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has apprehended Ghulam Nabi, a notorious member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), in the Ibrahim Haidri area of Karachi.

Rafaqat Ali, the in-charge of CTD, stated that the accused had been actively involved in soliciting funds through various social media platforms. Ali further revealed that the accused had accumulated significant amounts of money from unsuspecting individuals.

During the operation, law enforcement officials confiscated numerous donation receipts and the cash that Nabi had collected.

Following the arrest, a case has been registered against the accused, ensuring that legal action will be taken in accordance with the prevailing laws and regulations.