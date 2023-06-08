Watch Live
Pakistan

Mansehra DC issues new travel advisory for Babusar Pass

Fears of avalanches and landslides persista
Muhammad Amjad Jun 08, 2023
<p>Babusar Pass. PHOTO/FILE</p>

Babusar Pass. PHOTO/FILE

The deputy commissioner of Masnsehra issued a travel adversary and asked tourists and locals to avoid traveling to Babusar Pass amid bad weather condition and risk of avalanche.

He said road is being cleaned and after it will be restored for all kinds of traffic. https://twitter.com/DC_Mansehra/status/1666524823483305988

“In the current weather conditions, there is a risk of avalanches and landslides,” Mansehra DC said.

Babusar Road was closed for traffic due to snowfall in October last year.

He said Kaghan highway will be opened for light traffic till Babusartop./

