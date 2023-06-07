Prominent PTI defectors join Jahangir Tareen’s political party

Several defectors of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) are ready to join the political party that has been formed by Jahangir Tareen, ex-confidante of Imran Khan.

The announcement of the new political party was made during a dinner held at the residence of Aleem Khan.

The event marked a significant development in the country’s political landscape, attracting the attention of numerous former members of the national and provincial assemblies who recently bid farewell to Imran Khan’s party after the May 9 incidents.

The formal announcement for the name of the political party will be made during a presser on Thursday (tomorrow).

The gathering witnessed the presence of PTI defectors from across the country, including former Sindh governor Imran Ismail and former federal minister Ali Haider Zaidi.

Additionally, prominent individuals such as Amir Mehmood Kiyani and Firdous Ashiq Awan also declared their affiliation with the party.

Mahmood Moulvi, Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, Murad Raas, Ajmal Wazir and Jai Parkash are also part of it.

Sources claim that Fawad Chaudhry will also join the new political camp.