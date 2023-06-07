Alia Bhatt’s no-makeup beach selfie leaves fans awestruck, eager for more

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt delighted her 77.6 million Instagram followers on Wednesday morning by sharing a captivating no-filter selfie.

Although not the most active celebrity on social media, Alia occasionally treats her fans to stunning pictures of herself, which quickly become viral sensations. This time, she posted a breathtaking no-makeup selfie that left fans in awe, accompanied by a relatable and humorous caption.

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to showcase a mesmerizing beach selfie. With wet hair and an infectious million-dollar smile, the actress radiated natural beauty. She wore a purple one-shoulder swimsuit and opted for a completely unfiltered and makeup-free look. While the background appeared blurred, glimpses of trees and loungers added to the serene atmosphere. In a light-hearted caption, Alia playfully revealed her love for taking selfies by sharing, “2.3 seconds after I’m left alone.” Fans couldn’t help but shower her with compliments, expressing adoration for her cuteness and calling her “pyaari ladki” (lovely girl).

Turning to her professional endeavors, Alia Bhatt has an array of exciting projects lined up. She will grace the silver screen in Karan Johar’s upcoming film, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” alongside Ranveer Singh. Additionally, Alia is set to make her Hollywood debut in “Heart Of Stone,” featuring Gal Gadot. Fans can also anticipate her appearance in Farhan Akhtar’s road-trip film “Jee Le Zaraa,” alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif.

Alia Bhatt’s social media presence remains a source of delight for her millions of followers. Though she may not post frequently, each picture she shares showcases a different side of her life, evoking admiration and joy. Whether it’s silly selfies, cherished moments with loved ones, or stunning self-portraits like the recent beach snapshot, Alia continues to captivate the hearts of her fans worldwide.