Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Ankit Gupta’s reunion sparks excitement among fans

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, two renowned personalities in the television industry, have captivated the hearts of fans as a rumored couple. Despite persistent speculation about their relationship, the duo consistently asserts that they are nothing more than best friends.

Former participants of Bigg Boss 16, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, have established themselves as beloved figures in the world of showbiz, boasting an extensive fan base. Their on-screen chemistry and camaraderie have led to widespread rumors of a romantic involvement, yet both individuals remain steadfast in their declaration of friendship. Recently, Priyanka openly expressed her affection for Ankit, adding fuel to the speculation. Their bond became the talk of the town during their stint on the reality show, and now, after several months, they have reunited, sending their fans into a frenzy of excitement.

On a pleasant Monday evening, Priyanka and Ankit appeared to be enjoying each other’s company. Priyanka shared an adorable video on her social media platform, showcasing Ankit engaging in a playful game of peek-a-boo. With a radiant smile, she captioned the post with a simple greeting, “@ankitgupta hiii.” Accompanying them at the time was Kamal Dadialla, Ankit’s co-star from the show “Udariyaan.” Dadialla took to her own social media account, uploading a picture featuring herself, Ankit, and Priyanka. Priyanka donned an elegant black chikankari kurti adorned with delicate white threadwork, perfectly complemented by white pants. Ankit, on the other hand, sported blue denim jeans and a stylish brown shirt embellished with intricate white patterns.

Devoted followers of Priyanka and Ankit affectionately refer to themselves as “PriyAnkit.” As soon as the video was shared online, fans flocked to social media platforms to pour their love and adoration upon the pair. Some even expressed their hopes for an engagement or a progression of their relationship. One enthusiastic fan wrote, “His eyes are doing his favorite job, which is admiring her—the eyes always have something to say.” Another comment read, “The glow on their faces when they are with each other.” According to reports, Ankit and Priyanka are presently in Chandigarh, further fueling speculation about their togetherness.

In the realm of tellywood, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta have become an enigmatic duo, captivating the imaginations of their devoted fans. While their relationship status remains shrouded in mystery, their undeniable bond and frequent reunions continue to pique the curiosity of their followers.