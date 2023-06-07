‘Adipurush’ makers dedicate seat to Hanuman in every theater as a gesture of respect

The highly anticipated film Adipurush, starring Prabhas, is set to hit theaters on June 16. In a gesture of respect towards people’s beliefs, the makers of the film have made an extraordinary announcement. They have decided to dedicate one seat in every theater to Lord Hanuman, a revered deity in Hindu mythology.

With just two weeks remaining until the film’s release, the Adipurush team has initiated the final leg of promotions. During this phase, they revealed their plans to honor the religious sentiments of the audience. As per the statement released by the team, a single seat in each theater screening Adipurush will remain unsold. This vacant seat will be exclusively reserved for Lord Hanuman, allowing the viewers to pay homage to the deity during the film.

Adipurush, helmed by director Om Raut, will make its grand debut on June 16 in theaters across the country. The film will be showcased in five different languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada, aiming to reach a diverse audience.

The decision to dedicate a seat to Lord Hanuman stems from the belief that the deity manifests wherever the epic tale of Ramayana is recited. To honor this belief, the makers have chosen to reserve a seat for Lord Hanuman without selling it. They expressed their intention to pay respects to the greatest devotee of Lord Rama and emphasized the significance of witnessing the grandeur of Adipurush alongside the divine presence of Lord Hanuman.

This announcement has generated excitement among fans and film enthusiasts, who eagerly await the release of Adipurush. The film promises a visual spectacle, combining exceptional storytelling, remarkable performances, and stunning visuals. With the added element of dedicating a seat to Lord Hanuman, the filmmakers aim to create a unique and spiritually immersive experience for the audience.

As the countdown to the release date continues, the entire team of Adipurush is determined to present a cinematic masterpiece that captivates the hearts of viewers while paying homage to ancient traditions and beliefs.