PTI chief stands exposed for his “treachery and enmity towards Pakistan”: Marriyum

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb on Wednesday said Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief now stood exposed for his “treachery and enmity towards Pakistan as he has been persistently pursuing anti-state agenda at the behest of his foreign masters”.

Addressing a presser in Islamabad on Wednesday, she said, “He is least concerned about the national interests, particularly the sensitivity of defence and economic issues.”

The minister said the PTI chief was begging the United States to ban military aid to Pakistan, which manifested his anti-state mindset, adding that he was not pursuing a political agenda rather he was “toeing the line of his foreign masters who wanted to see Pakistan as a failed state”. He was hatching conspiracies against the country under a well-planned strategy by brainwashing the youth with the help artificial intelligence using foreign funds.

Once the brainwashing of youth was completed, she said, his facilitators resorted to accomplish his anti-state missions by executing the conspiracies and the May 9 tragedy was a case study in that regard. The entire nation witnessed as how his facilitators had deputed the workers at sensitive installations to set them on fire just for accomplishing his mission, she added. Now, she said, he was fully exposed before the masses and that was why his nefarious designs could not work at all.

Ms Aurangzeb said he might think that he could mislead the world while speaking to foreign media with two flags in the background. “Yet your conspiracies, anti-state activities and treachery have been exposed before the people and you no longer can mislead the nation,” she reiterated. His anti-state missions were destined to fail as the country was protected by its 220 million people, she added.

The minister went on to say that like a suicide bomber, the PTI chief had inflicted massive damage to the economy, rendering a large number of people unemployed and halting the country’s development process, adding that the provision of maximum relief to the people in the budget was the government’s topmost priority and in that regard, consultative meetings were underway.

She said the economy was in a shamble when the coalition government took charge last year, which had now been put in the right direction. The government’s focus was on reducing the prices of flour, cooking oil, wheat and other edible items, she added.

“The government had given the historic Kisaan package last year, which led to record wheat production causing substantial reduction in its price,” the minister said and added now further incentives would be offered for farmers in its next phase in the budget. Moreover, she said, a major uplift programme for the youth would also be announced in the coming budget. She said the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s last government tenure was a journey of development and prosperity.