Asif Zardari emphasizes need for China-like future planning

Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) co-chairman and former president Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday while emphasizing the need to reassess the narrative surrounding defense expenditure suggested taking inspiration from China’s approach and focusing on future planning collectively rather than individually.

During his address at the Charter of Economy Seminar held at FPCCI in Lahore, he stressed the importance of strategic thinking and collective action to navigate challenges effectively and highlighted that the country has encountered similar situations in the past.

He underlined the firsthand experience of the business community in Punjab during the five-year tenure of the PPP government. Stressing the significance of collective efforts, he underscored the need to work together in order to enhance the economy for the betterment of future generations.

The PPP co-chairman emphasised the necessity of changing mindsets and striving for prosperity, stressed that Pakistan still possesses untapped potential for progress. He expressed concerns over the widespread narrative surrounding defense expenditure, calling for the promotion of public-private partnerships within the country. Furthermore, he highlighted the long-standing presence of Gwadar, which, despite its existence for 70 years, has not received the visibility it deserves.

The former president stated that economic planning should not be limited to short-term goals but should span across years. He cited China as an example, highlighting their meticulous 50-year plans. Zardari stressed the importance of long-term planning for the future, emphasizing the need for collective thinking and action rather than individual pursuits.

Confident of PPP’s victory

Meanwhile, the former president expressed confidence that his party would win upcoming elections in South Punjab.

Ticket holder Malik Abrar Khokhar from PP 238 Bahawalnagar met with Asif Ali Zardari. The meeting was attended by Nayyer Bukhari, the Central Secretary General of the PPP, and the President of South Punjab.

During the meeting, matters pertaining to party affairs and upcoming elections came under discussion. Khokhar briefed the former president on matters relating to his constituency.

On the occasion, the PPP co-chairman said that his party would win elections in South Punjab and will resolve the long-standing problems of the people of Bahawalnagar after winning the election.