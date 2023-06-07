Imran Khan terms murder FIR a ploy to arrest him ‘at any cost’

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday expressed his belief that the government wants to arrest him at any cost, citing a “ridiculous” killing case that has been registered against him.

Addressing his supporters virtually, he stated that approximately 10,000 PTI supporters are currently imprisoned, enduring abysmal living conditions.

Furthermore, he asserted that the authorities are detaining family members of activists without regard for the distinction of women.

He compared the situation to what Hitler did with the communist party, using the guise of torching the parliament, and expressed concern that a similar tactic was being employed against the PTI.

The former prime minister claimed that journalist Imran Riaz Khan has not been produced before the court due to his physical condition, which he believes is a consequence of torture.

According to Imran Khan, the caretaker governments lack legitimacy and are relentlessly framing him in multiple cases.

Regarding the recent killing case registered against him, he mentioned that the family of the deceased lawyer stated that the incident was a result of an ongoing feud.

However, Imran Khan noted that a mere four hours after the incident, the law minister announced the registration of a case against him.

He emphasised that such actions by the government would be met with scepticism by the people of Pakistan, as they reveal ulterior motives.

Imran Khan concluded by asserting that the government’s objective is to arrest him, adding that there is a possibility of his re-arrest tomorrow.

He refused to bow down to the cruel regime and vowed to fight against the system of injustice till his last breath, whether he is put in jail or threatened.