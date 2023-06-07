Sonnalli Seygall ties the knot in a dreamy Mumbai wedding

Bollywood actress Sonnalli Seygall, known for her role in “Pyaar Ka Punchnama,” has embarked on a new chapter in her life as she gets married in a picturesque ceremony in Mumbai.

Sonnalli exchanged vows with her partner, Ashesh L Sajnani, at a Gurdwara in Santa Cruz West, surrounded by family and close friends. The joyous occasion was filled with heartwarming moments and beautiful memories captured by guests and attendees.

The radiant bride, Sonnalli Seygall, made a stunning entrance to the wedding venue, gracefully walking under a mesmerizing canopy of flowers. Dressed in a pink saree adorned with silver kaleeras and diamond jewelry, she looked ethereal. Adding to the celebration, Sonnalli brought her beloved dog along, dressed in matching pink attire.

Several prominent personalities from the entertainment industry, including actor Shama Sikander and actor Karan Grover, graced the occasion with their presence. Shama Sikander, wearing an elegant white saree with a draped veil, shared her excitement and journey to the venue through a video. The guests at the wedding were predominantly dressed in white, emanating an aura of purity and serenity.

The mehendi ceremony, held a day prior to the wedding, was a vibrant affair filled with joy and celebrations. Mehendi artist Veena Nagda shared photos and videos from the event, extending her heartfelt wishes to the happy couple. Sonnalli Seygall, donning a yellow kurti and red lehenga, looked resplendent during the ceremony.

Sonnalli Seygall and Ashesh L Sajnani, a hotelier and restaurateur, had managed to keep their relationship private until reports of their impending wedding surfaced. The couple, dating for nearly four to five years, preferred to keep their personal lives away from the limelight. Sonnalli, known for her commitment to privacy, aimed to focus on her work rather than her personal affairs.

As Sonnalli Seygall begins this new chapter in her life, surrounded by love and well-wishes, her fans eagerly await glimpses of her beautiful journey as a married woman. With a touch of elegance and a hint of secrecy, Sonnalli and Ashesh have embarked on a path filled with love, understanding, and a shared desire for a blissful future together.