Govt gears up to unveil budget for FY2023-24

The coalition government is gearing up to present its first budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 in the Parliament on June 9, with a focus on pro-people, business-friendly, and progressive measures.

Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Ishaq Dar, will be presenting the budget, which has been formulated considering the current challenges faced by the economy both domestically and internationally.

The budget aims to alleviate people’s suffering, transform the agriculture sector, promote information technology (IT), and boost exports. It will prioritise fiscal management, revenue mobilisation, economic stabilisation and growth, reduction in non-development expenditures, job creation, and people-friendly policies for the socio-economic prosperity of the country.

Extensive preparations have been underway in coordination with various departments and ministries involved in budget-related events, ensuring compliance with prescribed timelines.