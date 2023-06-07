Watch: Chair fight erupts between players in National Games

A video said to be of the closing ceremony of the National Games in Quetta captured a violent brawl between players from different teams.

Notably, Quetta hosted the National Games after a gap of 19 years.

The footage shows players engaged in a physical altercation and using chairs as weapons as they snubbed sportsmanship.

The video went viral in no time and received displeasure from the social media users.

A user said that the “national games” part is accurate as he referred to the brawl.

Another asked if Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has been included as a sport in the event.