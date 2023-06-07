Watch: Chair fight erupts between players in National Games
Users leave hilarious comments as they call out 'lack of sportsmanship'
A video said to be of the closing ceremony of the National Games in Quetta captured a violent brawl between players from different teams.
Notably, Quetta hosted the National Games after a gap of 19 years.
The footage shows players engaged in a physical altercation and using chairs as weapons as they snubbed sportsmanship.
The video went viral in no time and received displeasure from the social media users.
A user said that the “national games” part is accurate as he referred to the brawl.
Another asked if Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) has been included as a sport in the event.
national games
fighting
34th National Games
