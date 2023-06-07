Zaka Ashraf could replace Najam Sethi as Chairman PCB

Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) Ehsan ur Rehman Mazari revealed in Samaa TV’s program that Zaka Ashraf could be back as Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and could replace Najam Sethi again.

Zaka Ashraf, who had remained PCB Chairman from 2011 to 2013 and then again in 2014, met Mazari on Wednesday and discussed the matters of PCB.

Mazari said that questions have been raised over the elections of regions in PCB and there was conflict of interest in Shakil Shaikh’s case as well.

He said that policy of PCB should remain same even if the government is changed.

Mazari said that they were having difficulties in raising funds and they would pay the Hockey players as well, after getting the funds.

He added that Hockey players were not paid the daily allowance during the Junior Asia Cup but they would do it later.

The minister said that the players who win medals in future would also get more rewards after they will get the funds.

He said that the former Dutch Hockey coach Siegfried Aikman was not showing significant progress with the team, so they did not want to extend his contract.