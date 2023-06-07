Rakhi Sawant receives ‘Umrah’ visa, fans react with mixed emotions

Indian actress Rakhi Sawant, who recently embraced Islam after her marriage to a Muslim husband, has announced her plans to perform the holy pilgrimage of Umrah.

View this post on Instagram

Sharing the news with her fans, Sawant expressed her excitement, leading to a mixed reaction from her followers. As she continues her journey in the Islamic faith, the actress has been actively practicing her newfound beliefs.

In a video shared on social media, Rakhi Sawant joyfully revealed, “Guys, my Umrah visa is ready, and I am going to perform Umrah. Many of you have been asking when I will go for Umrah, and here is the good news.” While some fans expressed their happiness and support for her decision, others were skeptical and critical of her intentions.

One fan commented, “She is lucky, and it seems that Allah has called her to His house to guide her towards Islam.” Another fan had a different perspective, stating, “She is simply seeking attention by doing all this. It’s unfortunate that the holy mosques are becoming tourist spots.”

Earlier, Rakhi Sawant had shared a video during the holy month of Ramadan, where she announced that she had completed her first fast and expressed gratitude to her fans and Allah for giving her the strength to observe the fast. She had said, “Iftar time is here, and I may be alone physically, but I feel the support of all my fans and the presence of Allah. With His blessings, I will break my fast after reciting the Bismillah and offering prayers.”

Opinions among fans seem to be divided, with some perceiving Rakhi Sawant’s actions as a genuine spiritual journey, while others view them as attention-seeking behavior. As the actress continues to navigate her faith and embark on her upcoming Umrah pilgrimage, only time will reveal the true motivations behind her actions.

For now, Rakhi Sawant remains determined to fulfill her religious obligations and seek spiritual growth, regardless of the varied responses from her fan base.