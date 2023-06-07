Watch Live
Sports » Football

PFF’s Women goal-keepers camp begins in Lahore

Three female goal-keepers will be selected after training camp
Qadir Khawaja Jun 07, 2023
<p>Participants of women goal-keepers camp pose with PFF NC Chairman Haroon Malik.</p>

Pakistan Football Federation’s (PFF) women goal-keepers camp begin Lahore, as three best goal-keepers would be shortlisted for the team.

Former goal-keeper Ehsanullah Khan will train the goal-keepers whereas PFF Normalisation Committee (NC) chairman Haroon Malik will closely monitor the progress.

Nasha Ashraf, Tooba Idrees, Sehar Zaman, Mafia Pervez, Aina Mirza and Naira Aiman were invited to the camp.

Coach Ehsanullah Khan said that he will try to make sure that the goal-keepers are well prepared and trained for the future matches.

The first phase of the training camp will end on 11 June whereas another camp would be organised in Karachi from 13 to 18 June.

Pakistan Women’s Football team has shown a lot of improvement in last one year, as they managed to win matches in SAF Championships in Nepal, four nation tournament in Saudi Arabia and AFC Qualifiers in Tajikistan.

