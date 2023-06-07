Mouni Roy, Ridhi Dogra shower Ekta Kapoor with heartfelt birthday wishes

The Indian television and film industry’s powerhouse, Ekta Kapoor, received an outpouring of love and warm wishes on her birthday from celebrities and fans alike.

Among those who took to social media to express their heartfelt wishes were popular actresses Mouni Roy and Ridhi Dogra, who shared touching messages dedicated to the prolific producer.

View this post on Instagram

Mouni Roy, who rose to fame with her performances in television shows such as “Naagin” and later transitioned into films, posted a heartfelt tribute on Instagram. Alongside a stunning picture of herself with Ekta Kapoor, Mouni expressed her gratitude for the opportunities she received under Ekta’s guidance. She wrote, “Happy birthday to the woman who believed in me before anybody else did, who gave me wings to fly and nurtured my dreams. You are an inspiration, Ekta Kapoor. May you keep shining and spreading your magic!”

View this post on Instagram

Ridhi Dogra, known for her versatile acting skills and impactful roles in TV serials like “Maryada: Lekin Kab Tak?” and “Woh Apna Sa,” also shared her heartfelt wishes on Twitter. Ridhi praised Ekta Kapoor’s vision and credited her for revolutionizing the television industry. She tweeted, “Happy birthday, dear Ekta! Thank you for redefining storytelling and giving us some of the most memorable characters on the small screen. May you continue to conquer new horizons and inspire generations to come. Lots of love!”

Ekta Kapoor, the creative genius behind popular shows like “Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi,” “Kasautii Zindagii Kay,” and numerous successful films, has played a significant role in shaping the entertainment landscape in India. Her contributions have garnered immense appreciation and have given a platform to several talented artists.

The birthday wishes from Mouni Roy and Ridhi Dogra reflect the profound impact Ekta Kapoor has had on their careers and the respect they hold for her. Fans and followers of the producer joined in the celebrations, flooding social media with messages of love and admiration for the woman who has brought countless hours of entertainment to their screens.

As Ekta Kapoor embraces a new year of her life, her well-wishers hope for continued success, creativity, and groundbreaking content from her production house, “Balaji Telefilms.”