ECP releases voter registration statistics

In the latest report published by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the number of registered voters in the country has reached a staggering 125.96 million.

According to the data, the male voter population stands at 68.05 million, comprising 54.02% of the total registered voters.

On the other hand, the number of female voters is recorded at 57.91 million, accounting for 45.98% of the electorate.

Further analysis of the statistics reveals the distribution of registered voters across different regions of the country.

The province of Punjab leads with 71.61 million registered voters, followed by Sindh with 26.49 million registered voters.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) is the third most populous province in terms of registered voters, with 21.58 million individuals eligible to cast their votes.

Balochistan, with 5.26 million registered voters, and the federal capital, Islamabad, with 1.03 million registered voters, complete the list.