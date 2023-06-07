‘Adipurush’ makers spare no expense for trailer launch; costs match Kriti Sanon’s fees

The highly anticipated movie ‘Adipurush’ is making headlines once again, this time for its extravagant trailer launch event. The makers of the film, directed by Om Raut, spared no expense to create a lavish experience for the audience, with the expenditure reportedly amounting to the same sum as lead actress Kriti Sanon’s fees for the film.

The event took place at a prominent studio in Mumbai, where a massive stage was constructed to showcase the larger-than-life trailer of the epic mythological drama. Adorned with intricate sets resembling ancient temples and forests, the venue transported attendees to the world of ‘Adipurush.’

The trailer itself was a visual spectacle, featuring stunning visual effects, breathtaking action sequences, and glimpses of the stellar performances by the ensemble cast. The audience, comprising film industry professionals, media personnel, and fans, was left awe-struck by the sheer grandeur of the presentation.

Speaking about the extravagant affair, director Om Raut expressed his vision for ‘Adipurush’ and his desire to create an unforgettable experience for the audience. He said, “Adipurush is a magnum opus that deserves a grand launch. We wanted to give the audience a taste of what they can expect from the film and leave them eagerly anticipating its release.”

While the exact amount spent on the event remains undisclosed, insiders revealed that it was equivalent to Kriti Sanon’s remuneration for her role in the film. Sanon, who portrays the character of Sita, has been an integral part of the project and has dedicated significant time and effort to prepare for her role.

‘Adipurush’ is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana, with Prabhas essaying the role of Lord Ram. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh, and Sunny Deol in pivotal roles.

With the trailer launch event creating immense buzz, ‘Adipurush’ has skyrocketed in anticipation, promising a cinematic experience like never before. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release later this year, and fans are eagerly counting down the days until they can witness the epic saga unfold on the silver screen.