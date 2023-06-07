Nazir Ahmed Advocate elected GB Assembly speaker unopposed

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate was elected as the speaker unopposed.

Nazir Ahmed was elected as the sixth speaker of the assembly.

Earlier today, former speaker of the assembly, Amjad Zaidi, lost a no-confidence motion with 21 votes.

The ruling PTI, along with the coalition party, had submitted the no-trust motion against the speaker on May 23.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed cast the first vote on the no-confidence motion against the speaker.

The motion was presented by Provincial Minister Javed Manwa and Senior Provincial Minister Raja Zakaria.

This was the first no-confidence motion in the history of the GB Assembly.

In the 33-member House, 22 votes were cast, out of which 21 were cast in favor of the motion.

Former speaker Zaidi’s was the only vote against the no-confidence motion. With the success of the no-confidence motion, the speaker resigned from his post.

The opposition members of the assembly did not participate in the voting on the no-confidence motion.