Govt to launch Economic Survey 2022-23 today

The Economic Survey, a document containing the details of major socio-economic achievements during the outgoing fiscal year, will be launched in Islamabad today on Thursday (today).

According to details, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar will chair the launch ceremony.

The Economic Survey will provide details about the major socio-economic developments, performance, and economic trends of various sectors of the economy, including agriculture, manufacturing, industry, services, energy, information technology and telecom, capital markets, health, education, transport and communication.

Annual trends of major economic indicators regarding inflation, trade and payments, public debt, population, employment, climate change and social protections will also be described in detail in the survey.