Shah Mahmood meets Imran Khan at Zaman Park

PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday reached Zaman Park to meet party Chairman Imran Khan.

Qureshi is the only PTI leader who did not hold a press conference and announced his departure from the party.

Instead, as soon as he was released from Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi yesterday, he announced he would go meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

On reaching Zaman Park, Qureshi was warmly received by party supporters.

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench’s Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz had on Tuesday quashed the detention orders of the PTI vice chairman, held under the MPO, and ordered the police to release him immediately.

The court gave an hour to the public prosecutor and asked him to present any evidences against Qureshi in the court, if any.

The judge remarked, “Let bygones be bygones,”, adding it should not be repeated in the future.

Qureshi, while addressing the media after his release, reiterated his unwavering commitment to upholding the ‘flag of justice’.

Qureshi expressed his gratitude to his legal team, family, and well-wishers who stood by him throughout his period of detention.

He emphasised that numerous PTI activists remained imprisoned, highlighting the challenges the party currently confronts.

Qureshi advised supporters of Imran Khan to exhibit patience during this difficult period, urging them to await the break of dawn despite the prevailing darkness surrounding the party.