Murad Raas joins Jahangir Tareen group

In a possible success for senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen, former provincial minister of the PTI, Dr Murad Raas, has announced to join the Tareen group.

The two former leaders of the PTI met in Lahore on Wednesday at the residence of Jahangir Tareen, where Murad Raas announced that he was joining the former’s group.

Senior politician Abdul Aleem Khan and the prime minister’s special assistant Awn Chaudhry were also present in the meeting.

Earlier, some important personalities belonging to Bahawalpur also joined the Tareen group.

Bahawalpur-based Sajjad Bukhari, Tehseen Gardezi and Jahanzeb Warn met with the senior politician.

They announced they were quitting the PTI and joining the Jahangir Tareen group.

Former MNA Mubeen Alam was also present in the meeting.

Former MPA from Uch Sharif, Makhdoom Syed Iftikhar Hasan Gilani, also met with Tareen and announced to go ahead with the senior politician.

Five-time MPA from Punjab, Iftikhar Gilani, also discussed various political issues and the future course of action with Tareen. He also assured that he would go ahead in politics with the Tareen group.

After the May 9 violent incidents, Gilani had announced to return his PTI ticket from PP-250.