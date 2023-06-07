Asif Ali Zardari buys new house in Lahore

Amidst ongoing political unrest, former President and PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari has reportedly acquired a new residence in Lahore, according to sources.

The newly purchased house is located in Model Town, and it is expected that Zardari will soon relocate there.

In a significant move, the house has been named after Asif Ali Zardari, reflecting his association with the property.

Earlier today, Zardari made a bold statement regarding the upcoming elections, asserting that they would be held at his “discretion.” The remark highlights his significant influence in the political landscape.

Moreover, Zardari expressed confidence in his ability to effectively manage the economy, citing his extensive study of economics during his 14-year imprisonment. He emphasized that his studies allowed him to gain insights into other societies and delve into the realms of comparative history.

These statements were made by Zardari during his address to PPP ticket holders at Bilawal House in Lahore, solidifying his presence and influence within the party.