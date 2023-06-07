Rs80bn proposed for PM’s special initiatives in next budget

An allocation of Rs80 billion has been proposed in the next year’s budget for special initiatives of the prime minister.

Moreover, Rs30 billion has been earmarked for the National Solar Energy Program; Rs10 billion each have been allocated for providing small loans to the youth and the prime minister’s laptop scheme.

Also, Rs5 billion each have been allocated for the Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Program, Prime Minister’s Program for Women Empowerment, Prime Minister’s Green Revolution Program, and the Prime Minister’s sports program.

Another proposal includes allocation of Rs5 billion for the establishment of the Prime Minister’s Endowment Fund on Education, and another to allocate development funds of Rs5 billion for a IT set-up program

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decided to include special development projects in the budget for the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Photo: Radio Pakistan

He was talking to Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Sajid Hussain Turi and MNAs Mohsin Dawar and Muhammad Jamaluddin in Islamabad on Wednesday.

The prime minister said development of the people of the merged districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was the priority of the government.

The delegation gave proposals vis-a-vis the budget for the development of the merged districts.

The PM welcomed the suggestions and issued instructions to the relevant authorities to include them in the budget after consultations.

Finance Minister Ishaq Dar, Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal and other officials attended the meeting.