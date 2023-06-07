PHC grants bail to PTI leader Ali Muhammad Khan

The Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted bail application of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Ali Muhammad arrested, who was detained under 3-MPO, against Rs0.1 million surety bonds.

During the hearing, Peshawar High Court (PHC) judge Justice Ijaz Anwar remarked that those who had not hold a press conference were arrested, while on the other hand, those who hold a press conference are being released.

The PTI leader Malik Amir Dogar was presented in Multan courts where the judge accepted the Police plea and granted 14-day judicial remand. A number of cases were registered against Aamir Dogar in Gulgasht, Jalilabad, Mumtazabad, Khanewal and other police stations in Multan.