Videos » Headlines Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 7th June 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 7th June 2023 Jun 07, 2023 Samaa News Headlines 3PM | SAMAA TV | 7th June 2023 Taboola Tabool ads will show in this div Recommended Pleas on Punjab polls, SC review law to be taken up together on Tuesday Eidul Azha: Punjab to pay salaries to all govt employees by June 23 Punjab approves smog rules, implements Section 144 in Lahore to combat pollution Related Stories Pakistani citizen’s quest to mend fences with India Pakistan Martyrs day: Star-studded tribute pours in Who burnt Jinnah house in Lahore? Most Popular US dollar soars against PKR in open market Fashion industry mourns the loss of Aliya Nazir, the half of Nickie Nina duo Mark your calendars: How many holidays on Eid-ul-Adha?