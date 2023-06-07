Ahsan Khan, wife welcome baby girl
Actor breaks the news on Instagram
Actor Ahsan Khan has broken the news of becoming a father for the fourth time, as he and his wife welcomed a baby girl.
The actor tied the knot with Fatima Khan in 2008.
Publicist, Faisal Kapadia, took to Instagram and said, “Welcoming my niece to the world and a big congrats to @khanahsanofficial and his lovely wife Fatima, may she have the kindness and morals you both have and a long happy and fulfilled life! #babygirl #congratulations.”
Thousands of the actor’s fans and well-wishers congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the baby girl on social networking websites.
