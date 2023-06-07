Watch Live
Ahsan Khan, wife welcome baby girl

Actor breaks the news on Instagram
Samaa Life&Style Editors Jun 07, 2023
Actor Ahsan Khan has broken the news of becoming a father for the fourth time, as he and his wife welcomed a baby girl.

The actor tied the knot with Fatima Khan in 2008.

Publicist, Faisal Kapadia, took to Instagram and said, “Welcoming my niece to the world and a big congrats to @khanahsanofficial and his lovely wife Fatima, may she have the kindness and morals you both have and a long happy and fulfilled life! #babygirl #congratulations.”

Thousands of the actor’s fans and well-wishers congratulated the couple and extended their heartfelt wishes for the baby girl on social networking websites.

Entertainment

pakistani dramas

Pakistani actors

ahsan khan

Lollywood

Faisal Kapadia

lollywood celebrities

lollywood couple

