Duty-free vehicle imports proposed for overseas Pakistanis

Authorities have put forward a plan to allow duty-free car imports for overseas Pakistanis, in a bid to facilitate expats by enabling them to import vehicles without incurring heavy taxes or duties.

The plan, if implemented, will provide overseas Pakistanis with an attractive incentive to contribute to the country’s automotive sector.

In the upcoming budget, the government of Pakistan has, reportedly, taken a significant step towards incentivizing overseas Pakistanis to send dollars back to the country.

Several proposals have been submitted by concerned departments to the Ministry of Finance in this regard.

One of the proposed measures is to allow overseas Pakistanis to import vehicles duty-free or at reduced tax rates upon remittance of dollars. This move aims to facilitate the overseas community in acquiring vehicles at more affordable prices.

Additionally, there is a proposal to allocate quotas in government housing schemes specifically for overseas Pakistanis.

Under this plan, a 20% quota would be reserved for those who make payments in dollars, allowing them greater access to housing opportunities.

Furthermore, the government is considering offering attractive profit margins on the purchase of plots using dollars in government schemes.

To facilitate the remittance process, a suggestion has been put forth to buy dollars from overseas Pakistanis at a rate close to the open market rate, rather than the interbank rate – which aims to provide a fairer exchange rate.

In addition, the government is contemplating providing tax exemptions on the exchange rate for overseas Pakistanis to alleviate the financial burden for those converting their dollars into Pakistani rupees.

To further streamline the remittance process, it has been recommended that the government should extend relief to overseas Pakistanis in banks.

This relief would be in the form of streamlined procedures and reduced fees, ensuring a smoother experience for those sending remittances.

The proposals have been forwarded to the Ministry of Finance, and the final approval for implementation will be made by the Federal Cabinet.