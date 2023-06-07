GB Assembly speaker fails to survive against no-confidence motion

A no-confidence motion became successful with 21 votes Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly Amjad Zaidi.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed casted first vote in no confidence motion against speaker.

The motion was presented by Provincial Minister Javed Manwa and Senior Provincial Minister Raja Zakaria.

According to reports, a two-and-a-half-year contract had been previously signed between Speaker Syed Amjad Zaidi and Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate.