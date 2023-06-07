Watch Live
Samaa Logo
اردو
Pakistan

GB Assembly speaker fails to survive against no-confidence motion

Javed Manwa and Senior Provincial Minister Raja Zakaria move motion
Manzar Shigri Jun 07, 2023
FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

A no-confidence motion became successful with 21 votes Gilgit Baltistan legislative assembly Amjad Zaidi.

GB Chief Minister Khalid Khursheed casted first vote in no confidence motion against speaker.

The motion was presented by Provincial Minister Javed Manwa and Senior Provincial Minister Raja Zakaria.

According to reports, a two-and-a-half-year contract had been previously signed between Speaker Syed Amjad Zaidi and Deputy Speaker Nazir Ahmed Advocate.

gilgit baltistan

FaceBook Linkedin WhatsApp

Taboola

Tabool ads will show in this div

Recommended

Related Stories

Most Popular