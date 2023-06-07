Slain advocate Razzaq Shar’s son lodges FIR against Imran

A case has been registered against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan in Shaheed Jameel Kakar Police Station, in Quetta over murder of drive-by shooting of Abdul Razzaq Shar.

Police included clauses of the murder including the provisions of act of murder and terrorism.

The FIR was lodged on the application of the son of the slain advocate of the suprementer link description heree court who was shot dead in deadly shooting that sparked widespread condemnation from the legal fraternity.

Balochistan chief minister and interior minister sought reports from the Police authorities and vowed that law will take its course.

The bars associations in Quetta observed strike and did not appear in cases to show solidarity with the slain advocate Shar. Quetta Bar Association President Abid Kakar announced a complete boycott of the BHC.

SAMAA TV reported that he was travelling in his relative’s vehicle, when he received bullets spree from two sides.

Earlier, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Ataullah Tarar held PTI Chairman Imran Khan “directly responsible” for the murder of Advocate Shar.