Pakistan » Punjab

Eidul Azha: Punjab to pay salaries to all govt employees by June 23

Notification issued to pay govt employees salaries, pensions for June in advance
Danish Munir Jun 07, 2023
<p>Photo: file</p>

The Punjab Finance Department has announced good news for government employees ahead of Eidul Azha.

All government employees will be paid their salaries in advance by June 23.

A notification has been issued to pay all government employees their salaries and pensions for the month of June in advance.

The notification was issued by the Punjab Finance Department.

