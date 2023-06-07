Eidul Azha: Punjab to pay salaries to all govt employees by June 23
Notification issued to pay govt employees salaries, pensions for June in advance
The Punjab Finance Department has announced good news for government employees ahead of Eidul Azha.
All government employees will be paid their salaries in advance by June 23.
A notification has been issued to pay all government employees their salaries and pensions for the month of June in advance.
The notification was issued by the Punjab Finance Department.
Punjab
finance
pensions
salaries
Eid ul Adha
Eidul Azha 2023
Taboola
Tabool ads will show in this div