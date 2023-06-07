Anti-corruption officials challenge Parvez Elahi’s judicial remand

The Punjab anti-corruption department has filed an appeal before the district and sessions court against the judicial remand of PTI President and former chief minister Parvez Elahi in te case of illegal recruitments in the Punjab Assembly.

The judicial magistrate pronounced the decision contrary to the law, the petition has adopted the stance.

Parvez Elahi’s physical remand was required to investigate him, it added. The court should annul the decision of the judicial magistrate, it added.

On the other hand, the special anti-corruption court put off the hearing on the bail petition of Parvez Elahi in the illegal recruitments case.

The hearing was adjourned till 2pm.

The prosecution told the court that they have challenged the decision to send Elahi to jail on judicial remand.

It said first a decision on the remand application should be announced, and then the bail application should be heard.

Elahi and others are accused of altering records in the Punjab Assembly for recruitments.