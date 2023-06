Budget 2023-24: Petroleum development levy proposed to be hiked to Rs60 per liter

The authorities have reportedly proposed an increase in the petroleum levy in the budget 2023-24.

Petroleum development levy is proposed to be increased from Rs50 to Rs60 per liter.

A Rs10 per liter hike in the levy is estimated to generate Rs870 billion. Salaries are proposed to be increased by 20% and pensions 25-30%.

An amount of Rs780 billion has been proposed to be allocated to pensions in the new budget 2023-24.

In the ongoing financial year, Rs609 billion was set aside for pensions.