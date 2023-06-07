SHC orders hospital to begin treating transgender AIDS patients today

The Sindh High Court has ordered the Civil Hospital administration to begin treatment of transgender patients today.

The court was hearing a case related to the alleged refusal of the Civil Hospital to treat transgender persons suffering from HIV-AIDS.

The court ruled that there should be no discrimination against the transgender persons.

Transgender activists and the additional superintendent of the Civil Hospital appeared in court.

The court ordered the Civil Hospital administration to start treatment of transgender patients today.

It also ordered that the treatment of transgender patients should be ensured according to the established protocols.

An implementation report was also sought after the health secretary after the summer vacation.

The court told the transgender patients to contact the focal person today.

Shehzadi Rai and Hina Baloch had filed the petition through Advocate Sara Malkani.