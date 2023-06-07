US dollar falls by Rs3 in open market

In the open market, rupee has strengthened against the US dollar after a decline of Rs3.

The value of the dollar is witnessing fluctuations in both the open market and interbank trading on Wednesday (today).

In the open market, a substantial decline has been reported in the value of the dollar, whereas the Pakistani currency experienced a slight depreciation in the interbank market.

The dollar witnessed a depreciation of Rs3, bringing its rate down to Rs300, while the buying price stood at Rs 297.

The three-rupee reduction in the selling rate of the dollar may provide some relief to importers and individuals involved in foreign currency transactions.

On the other hand, as per the report, the dollar saw an increase of Rs0.14, reaching Rs286.70 against the Pakistani rupee in the interbank exchange.

The exchange rate between the US Dollar and Pakistani Rupee experiences fluctuations on a daily basis.

The conversion rate from US Dollar to Pakistan Rupee relies on the open market rates that are set by currency exchange dealers in Pakistan.

Presently, the dollar is witnessing a significant surge in value against the Pakistani currency.