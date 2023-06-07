No more fear of BRT suspension as KP govt clears dues

The concerns over the potential suspension of the Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) service have been alleviated as the Transport Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has cleared all the pending payments that had been delayed for months.

Previously, the private company responsible for operating the BRT service had issued a warning, stating that they would halt the service if the outstanding payment was not made by June 7 (Wednesday).

The transport department, however, took swift action and made a payment of 50% of the arrears to the private company.

Subsequently, the risk of service suspension has been eliminated.

In response to this positive development, the private company has conveyed its decision to continue the BRT service by writing a letter expressing gratitude to the transport minister for addressing the payment issue and ensuring the smooth functioning of the transportation system.